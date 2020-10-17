Ravens place DT Brandon Williams on COVID-19 list
Though several teams have had outbreaks that has seen NFL schedules change accordingly, the Ravens have been fairly lucky through the first six weeks of the season. However, the Ravens placed defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the COVID-19 list Saturday, according to the team. Williams is just the second Baltimore player of the season to head to the COVID-19/Reserve list, with UDFA safety Nigel Warrior getting the designation at training camp. It’s unclear if William’s tested positive for the virus or was just in close contact with someone who did.