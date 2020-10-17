Ravens place defensive tackle Brandon Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens announced Saturday that they have placed defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He’s the first Ravens player this regular season to be put on the COVID list. Nigel Warrior was placed on the list when players returned to Owings Mills for the start of training camp.

The designation means that Williams has either tested positive, or come into contact with someone who has tested positive.

Coach John Harbaugh said Williams had an excused “personal” matter that caused him to miss Friday’s practice.

Williams has been with the Ravens for eight seasons. He’s made 15 total tackles this season. With Williams out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, as well as defensive tackle Derek Wolfe, the Ravens will likely be thin along the defensive front.

If Williams has tested positive and is asymptomatic, he can return once 10 days have passed since the initial positive test, or five days have passed since the initial positive test and he receives two consecutive negative PCR virus tests at least 24 hours apart within that five-day period. Meaning, the bye week next week could be a blessing for the Ravens.

If he’s tested positive and is symptomatic, he must wait at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and at least 72 hours have passed since he last experienced symptoms.

UPDATE: According to NFL Network, Williams has not tested positive himself.

#Ravens DT Brandon Williams, who went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, had a close contact with an infected person and did not test positive himself, per source.



Under the latest NFL-NFLPA protocols, any “high risk” close contact must be isolated for at least five days. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2020

More will come from Harbaugh on Sunday after the Eagles game has been completed.