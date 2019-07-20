Ravens place Alex Lewis on PUP

The Ravens placed left guard Alex Lewis on the physically unable to perform list, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Lewis underwent shoulder surgery in January and did not participate in the offseason program while rehabbing.

Jermaine Eluemunor has filled in with first team during Lewis’ absence.

The Ravens made Lewis a fourth-round pick in 2016, and he started eight games as a rookie before missing six games with an ankle injury. He missed the entire 2017 season after tearing a labrum in his shoulder during training camp that summer.

Lewis, 27, started 10 games last season.

He is scheduled to become a free agent next spring.

The Ravens also removed receiver Jaylen Smith from the non-football injury list.