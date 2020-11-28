Ravens place 6 more players on COVID-19 list, still somehow plan to play Tuesday vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak just keeps getting worse. And somehow, the team is still apparently planning to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday in a game that has already twice been rescheduled.

The Ravens announced Saturday that six players had been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, which denotes players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with an infectious person.

We have placed Jaylon Ferguson, D.J. Fluker, Broderick Washington, Will Holden, Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

At least one Ravens player has been added to the list every day since Monday, with 18 total players now occupying the list.

Here’s who’s currently out for the Ravens

Expect a depleted Ravens team against the Steelers. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

That group includes starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, top running backs Mark Ingram and his backup J.K. Dobbins, centers Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari, starting offensive tackle D.J Fluker, starting fullback Patrick Ricard, rotational linebackers Pernell McPhee and Jaylon Ferguson and nearly the team’s entire defensive line depth chart in Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Jihad Ward, Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington.

That’s in addition to several injuries the Ravens have sustained over the course of the season, which includes left tackle Ronnie Stanley, slot cornerback Tavon Young and tight end Nick Boyle.

The team’s opponent hasn’t been unscathed by COVID-19 either, as starting running back James Conner, who is a cancer survivor, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well on Saturday.

And yet, as of Saturday afternoon, the Ravens are still scheduled to face the Steelers on Tuesday. The game has already been rescheduled from Thanksgiving to Sunday, then again from Sunday to Tuesday. The NFL hoped the delays would put some distance between the Ravens and the COVID-19 transmission window, but that might not be a certainty anymore.

