The AFC North’s premiere rivalry is set to be a featured attraction on Thanksgiving night.

The Ravens released their schedule for the 2020 season on Thursday and it shows that they’re slated to be in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. The Ravens beat the Steelers twice on their way to the AFC North title last year.

Baltimore will be back at home the next Thursday night to host the Cowboys. That will mark the second prime time game in a run of three in a row that ends in Week 14 when the Ravens travel to the Browns for a Monday night game.

The Ravens will also be in prime time when they host the Chiefs on Monday night in Week Three and on Sunday night against the Patriots in Week 10. That game will be played in New England. The Ravens will follow that game up with a home date against the Titans, who beat them as the road team in the playoffs after last season.

The Ravens will get the Browns at home to open the season and then they’ll face another AFC playoff team in Houston in Week Two. They have road games in Washington and Philadelphia sandwiched around a home date against Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week Six.

Their home game against the Steelers is followed by a bye and a trip to Indianapolis in Week Nine. The Ravens close out the year with home games against the Jaguars and Giants and a trip to Cincinnati.

Ravens will be in Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving originally appeared on Pro Football Talk