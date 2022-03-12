Ravens pick star cornerback in latest 2022 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens don’t have much cornerback depth as they enter 2022 free agency. Anthony Averett, and Jimmy Smith are scheduled to hit the open market, while the team released Tavon Young and didn’t extend a tender to Chris Westry. That leaves them with just Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Iman Marshall, all of who are coming off of season-ending injuries.

When putting together his latest 2022 NFL mock draft, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports helped Baltimore build some of their secondary depth back up by selecting University of Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. When explaining his choice, Fornelli talked about how impressive the athleticism of the 5-foot-11 star is.