Ravens pick off 3 Brock Purdy passes in first half
Brock Purdy had not thrown three interceptions in a game since college … until the first half Monday night.
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was picked off twice by Kyle Hamilton and once by Marlon Humphrey in the first 30 minutes against the Ravens,
Purdy is picked off by Kyle Hamilton!
Tipped and picked. @Ravens pick off Brock Purdy again!
That's three @Ravens interceptions in the half!
