Ravens pick Matthew Judon’s replacement in TD Wire’s latest mock draft

The Baltimore Ravens watched outside linebacker Matthew Judon leave this offseason, signing a four-year deal with the New England Patriots. While the first wave of free agency has wrapped up and the Ravens have yet to truly address the position — just re-signing Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee — that doesn’t mean they won’t do so eventually.

In his latest mock draft on Touchdown Wire, Mark Schofield has Baltimore finding Judon’s heir in the first round, picking Texas EDGE defender Joseph Ossai at No. 27. If the Ravens are looking to replace Judon’s versatility, Ossai is the guy.

“Texas used Ossai in a manner similar to how the Baltimore Ravens used Matthew Judon,” Schofield said. “You might see Ossai rushing off the edge in a three-point stance on first down, dropping into coverage from a two-point stance on second down, and then playing off the ball on third down in a sub package.”

While some might not be happy that Ossai had just 10.5 combined sacks over his final two seasons at Texas, Ossai produced 145 tackles, 29 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

Under defensive coordinator Don Martindale, Baltimore has liked to mix up their defensive looks to disguise where blitzes will be coming from and confuse the opposing offense, meaning players have often been put out of their typical position. Judon was used in a variety of ways all over the field, at times lining up at inside linebacker, or with his hand in the dirt on the line, or dropping back into coverage. If Ossai is truly that versatile, he would certainly fit not only the Ravens’ needs but one of the main traits they covet too.