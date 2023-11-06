Ravens PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 37-3 win over Seahawks

The Ravens were looking to make a statement on Sunday, and the Baltimore defense dominated a potent Seattle offense all afternoon.

John Harbaugh’s team held a 17-3 first-half lead after sacking Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith four times in the first half.

Baltimore went on to score 20 more unanswered points while another offensive weapon broke out in a significant way.

With another massive matchup against Cleveland looming, we’re looking at the highest and lowest-graded players from Sunday’s win via PFF.

Best -- 1. Keaton Mitchell

Keaton Mitchell

PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 94.1

2.Isaiah Likely

Isaiah Likely

PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 92.6

Gus Edwards

PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 90.1

Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 83.3

Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 83.1

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 05: Geno Stone #26 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 82.2

Nov 5, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rolls out to pass during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 81.9

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 05: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball after a catch during the third quarter gass at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 81.0

Nov 5, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) celebrates with guard Patrick Mekari (65) after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 80.2

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 79.6

Worst --1. Arthur Maulet

Arthur Maulet

PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 29.3

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 46.6

PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 47.5

PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 51.1

PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 53.5

