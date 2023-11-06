Ravens PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 37-3 win over Seahawks
The Ravens were looking to make a statement on Sunday, and the Baltimore defense dominated a potent Seattle offense all afternoon.
John Harbaugh’s team held a 17-3 first-half lead after sacking Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith four times in the first half.
Baltimore went on to score 20 more unanswered points while another offensive weapon broke out in a significant way.
With another massive matchup against Cleveland looming, we’re looking at the highest and lowest-graded players from Sunday’s win via PFF.
Best -- 1. Keaton Mitchell
PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 94.1
2.Isaiah Likely
PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 92.6
3. Gus Edwards
PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 90.1
4. Marlon Humphrey
PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 83.3
5. Tavius Robinson
PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 83.1
6. Geno Stone
PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 82.2
7. Lamar Jackson
PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 81.9
8. Mark Andrews
PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 81.0
9. Patrick Mekari
PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 80.2
10. Brent Urban
PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 79.6
Worst --1. Arthur Maulet
PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 29.3
2. Ben Cleveland
PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 46.6
3. Charlie Kolar
PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 47.5
4. Tyler Huntley
PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 51.1
5. Nelson Agholor
PFF grade vs. Seahawks: 53.5