Ravens PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 22-19 loss to the Colts

The Ravens are looking to regroup after a shocking 22-19 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Baltimore’s injury list continues to grow, with Rashod Bateman, Gus Edwards, and David Ojabo exiting the matchup with injuries.

With the Ravens set to start preparation on the Browns, here are the highest and lowest-graded performers courtesy of PFF.

Best -- 1. Roquan Smith

PFF grade vs. Colts: 89.9

PFF grade vs. Colts: 80.4

PFF grade vs. Colts: 80.2

4. Travis Jones

PFF grade vs. Colts: 76.6

PFF grade vs. Colts: 71.3

PFF grade vs. Colts: 71.2

PFF grade vs. Colts: 70.3

8.Geno Stone

PFF grade vs. Colts: 69.5

PFF grade vs. Colts: 69.2

PFF grade vs. Colts: 68.3

Worst --1. Broderick Washington

PFF grade vs. Colts: 38.6

2. Kenyan Drake

PFF grade vs. Colts: 44.0

3. John Simpson

PFF grade vs. Colts: 50.0

4. Rashod Bateman

PFF grade vs. Colts: 51.8

PFF grade vs. Colts: 52.9

