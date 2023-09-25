Ravens PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 22-19 loss to the Colts
The Ravens are looking to regroup after a shocking 22-19 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Baltimore’s injury list continues to grow, with Rashod Bateman, Gus Edwards, and David Ojabo exiting the matchup with injuries.
With the Ravens set to start preparation on the Browns, here are the highest and lowest-graded performers courtesy of PFF.
Best -- 1. Roquan Smith
PFF grade vs. Colts: 89.9
2. Kyle Hamilton
PFF grade vs. Colts: 80.4
3. Jadeveon Clowney
PFF grade vs. Colts: 80.2
4. Travis Jones
PFF grade vs. Colts: 76.6
5. Michael Pierce
PFF grade vs. Colts: 71.3
6. Lamar Jackson
PFF grade vs. Colts: 71.2
7. Brandon Stephens
PFF grade vs. Colts: 70.3
8.Geno Stone
PFF grade vs. Colts: 69.5
9. Morgan Moses
PFF grade vs. Colts: 69.2
10. Sam Mustipher
PFF grade vs. Colts: 68.3
Worst --1. Broderick Washington
PFF grade vs. Colts: 38.6
2. Kenyan Drake
PFF grade vs. Colts: 44.0
3. John Simpson
PFF grade vs. Colts: 50.0
4. Rashod Bateman
PFF grade vs. Colts: 51.8
5. Devin Duvernay
PFF grade vs. Colts: 52.9