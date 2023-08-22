Ravens PFF grades: Best and worst performers from preseason loss to Commanders
The Ravens’ NFL-record preseason winning streak is over after Washington Commanders’ kicker Joey Slye nailed a field goal from 49 yards to hand Baltimore a 29-28 loss at FedEx Field.
Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson finished 10 of 12 for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
Johnson was credited with an interception after Washington defensive back Jartavius Martin took the football away from James Proche in the end zone.
Former UNC star, and Commanders second-year quarterback Sam Howell dazzled on the night, going 19-25 passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
With Baltimore now preparing for the preseason finale against Tampa, here are the highest and lowest-graded performers via PFF.
Best -- 1. Zay Flowers
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 93.1
2. Josh Johnson
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 90.3
3. Patrick Ricard
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 89.5
4. John Simpson
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 89.5
5.Tashawn Manning
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 82.1
6.Brent Urban
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 79.2
7. Ar'Darius Washington
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 78.3
8. Keaton Mitchell
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 77.9
9. Charlie Kolar
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 74.9
10. Travis Vokolek
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 73.2
Worst --1.Sala Aumavae-Laulu
2.Trenton Simpson
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 29.7
3. Corey Mayfield Jr.
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 34.5
4. Trey Botts
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 35.7
5. Rayshad Nchols
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 36.8
6. Josh Ross
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 38.2
7. Ka Caesar
8. Angelo Blackman
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 44.9
9. Del'Shawn Phillips
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 47.2
10. Jeremiah Moon
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 48.1