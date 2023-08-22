Ravens PFF grades: Best and worst performers from preseason loss to Commanders

The Ravens’ NFL-record preseason winning streak is over after Washington Commanders’ kicker Joey Slye nailed a field goal from 49 yards to hand Baltimore a 29-28 loss at FedEx Field.

Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson finished 10 of 12 for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson was credited with an interception after Washington defensive back Jartavius Martin took the football away from James Proche in the end zone.

Former UNC star, and Commanders second-year quarterback Sam Howell dazzled on the night, going 19-25 passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

With Baltimore now preparing for the preseason finale against Tampa, here are the highest and lowest-graded performers via PFF.

Best -- 1. Zay Flowers

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 93.1

2. Josh Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 90.3

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 89.5

4. John Simpson

John Simpson

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 89.5

5.Tashawn Manning

(AP Photo/John Amis)

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 82.1

6.Brent Urban

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 79.2

7. Ar'Darius Washington

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 78.3

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 77.9

Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 74.9

10. Travis Vokolek

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 73.2

Worst --1.Sala Aumavae-Laulu

2.Trenton Simpson

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 29.7

3. Corey Mayfield Jr.

Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 34.5

4. Trey Botts

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 35.7

5. Rayshad Nchols

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 36.8

6. Josh Ross

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 38.2

7. Ka Caesar

8. Angelo Blackman

Aug 21, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of Baltimore Ravens players’ helmets during warmup prior to their game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 44.9

9. Del'Shawn Phillips

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 47.2

10. Jeremiah Moon

Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 48.1

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire