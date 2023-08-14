Ravens PFF grades: Best and worst from preseason opener vs. Eagles

The Ravens preseason winning streak will continue another week after coming away with a 20-19 win over the Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.

Justin Tucker kicked a 60-yard field goal to end the first half, Tyler Huntley threw a touchdown pass early in the third quarter and Baltimore was able to make plays that mattered down the stretch to hold off Philadelphia.

Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts both sat out this game, offering backup qarterbacks for both teams the opportunity to shine under the bright lights.

With joint training camp sessions with the Commanders scheduled for this week, we’re looking at the best and worst PFF grades from the season opener.

Best -- 1. Sean Ryan

PFF grade: 86.6

2. Tyler Huntley

PFF grade: 86.6

3. Jake Guidone

PFF grade: 83.9

4. Tashawn Manning

PFF grade: 83.0

5. Brandon Stephens

PFF grade: 83.0

PFF grade: 81.3

7.Del'Shawn Phillips

PFF grade: 80.2

PFF grade: 77.6

9.Jeremy Lucien

PFF grade: 75.2

10. Travis Jones

PFF grade: 74.7

Worst --1.Jordan Swann

PFF grade: 34.7

2.Jaquan Amos

PFF grade: 40.2

4. Josh Ross

PFF grade: 41.9

PFF grade: 42.6

