Ravens PFF grades: Best and worst from preseason opener vs. Eagles
The Ravens preseason winning streak will continue another week after coming away with a 20-19 win over the Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.
Justin Tucker kicked a 60-yard field goal to end the first half, Tyler Huntley threw a touchdown pass early in the third quarter and Baltimore was able to make plays that mattered down the stretch to hold off Philadelphia.
Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts both sat out this game, offering backup qarterbacks for both teams the opportunity to shine under the bright lights.
With joint training camp sessions with the Commanders scheduled for this week, we’re looking at the best and worst PFF grades from the season opener.
Best -- 1. Sean Ryan
PFF grade: 86.6
2. Tyler Huntley
PFF grade: 86.6
3. Jake Guidone
PFF grade: 83.9
4. Tashawn Manning
PFF grade: 83.0
5. Brandon Stephens
PFF grade: 83.0
6. Keaton Mitchell
PFF grade: 81.3
7.Del'Shawn Phillips
PFF grade: 80.2
8. Justice Hill
PFF grade: 77.6
9.Jeremy Lucien
PFF grade: 75.2
10. Travis Jones
PFF grade: 74.7
Worst --1.Jordan Swann
PFF grade: 34.7
2.Jaquan Amos
PFF grade: 40.2
3. Anthony Brown
PFF grade: 40.2
4. Josh Ross
PFF grade: 41.9
5. Tavius Robinson
PFF grade: 42.6