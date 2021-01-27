Ravens pending free agents priority list: Who should Baltimore call first?

The Baltimore Ravens played their final game of the season and have made a clear transition into the offseason. Coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta have held their annual season-ending press conferences and some initial roster moves have been completed. But as the Ravens begin the offseason, the very top of their to-do list involves figuring out their own roster and pending free agents.

In total, Baltimore has 24 pending free agents they’ll have to discuss. Who should be brought back and at what cost? Those are the questions only the front office can truly answer as they measure production (both current and potential) against what it’ll likely cost to re-sign them and try to fit it all into a very tight salary cap situation.

But with our general manager hats on, we here at Ravens Wire wanted to take a closer look at who we’d be calling if we were in control. Four of us independently ranked our free-agent priorities — not based on expectations of cost or who we felt would return — but on who we’d be most eager to start negotiations with.

Take a look below to see how we ranked the Ravens’ free-agent priorities and a quick analysis of why we placed them in their respective positions.

DE Yannick Ngakoue - UFA

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The Ravens traded for Ngakoue, making him worth just a little more thanks to that investment. While Ngakoue didn't have the type of production many expected, he's proven he can hit those sack and pressure numbers if the scheme fits him and he has a chance to get acclimated. A midseason trade didn't do him any favors in those regards but getting him locked up to a long-term extension and a full offseason should see Ngakoue hit the ground running in 2021. -- Matthew Stevens

RB Gus Edwards - RFA

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It seems like good things happen when Edwards touches the ball, so the Ravens will want to keep him as an option behind J.K. Dobbins. Edwards is a great No. 2 back and has shown the ability to be a lead back when the opportunity presents itself. With Baltimore leaning so hard on the run over the last two seasons and Edwards a restricted free agent, this is an easy decision, it just has to get done. -- Robert Sobus

Story continues

OLB Tyus Bowser - UFA

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Bowser showed himself to be a multi-faceted and versatile member of the Ravens' defense in 2020. He had two sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 20 quarterback pressures, and four tackles for a loss, making him an effective pass rusher. But Bowser was also an asset in pass coverage, breaking up five passes and getting three interceptions on the season. He's three years younger than Matthew Judon, who I suspect is unlikely to be back after playing out the 2020 season on the franchise tag. It could be time for Bowser to step into a bigger role. -- Neil Dutton

DE Derek Wolfe - UFA

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Wolfe signed a one-year deal last offseason in what was effectively a "prove-it season" and boy did he come through. Like so many players on this list, the stats do a disservice to the job Wolfe did this season. He was instrumental in shutting down the run, especially in the games where Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell were out. Wolfe opened up lanes for other defensive linemen and blitzers to get into the backfield. I won't go as far as to say Baltimore's defensive success was only because of Wolfe but there's little doubt in my mind that they wouldn't have been nearly as consistent as a unit without him. Considering Wolfe is about to turn 31 years old, he's not likely going to earn a massive contract, which actually plays in Baltimore's favor perfectly as a starter who will transition into a reserve player over the next few years as Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington develop. -- Matthew Stevens

OLB Matthew Judon - UFA

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Judon is a divisive figure in Baltimore. He's certainly outplayed his fifth-round draft status with 34.5 sacks and 103 quarterback hits over five seasons with the Ravens. But with just six sacks in 2020, does his production warrant a massive contract extension? That's where everyone seems to disagree. Judon has shown he plays like a Raven and there will be a big hole in the defense if he leaves in free agency. The question is what will he cost and are there any better value options available? It's worth keeping in contact with Judon throughout the process but the trigger isn't likely going to get pulled quickly here. -- Robert Sobus

LB Chris Board - RFA

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

While Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison are the future of the position for Baltimore, the Ravens can't ignore depth and special teams either. Board is already a solid special teams player and found an increasing role on defense as the season went on. The problem here is Board's restricted free agent status. On the face, it seems like a positive but it limits Baltimore's options by setting the price a little higher than the team might want to spend. However, if Board is willing, a contract extension could be the best thing by giving him some security while keeping his cap hits lower. At the very least, Board is worth calling early to see where he stands on this issue. But the decision might come down to if the Ravens are willing to spend more than $2 million on a reserve inside linebacker. -- Matthew Stevens

DE Jihad Ward - UFA

Jihad Ward Ravens

Ward didn't get a ton of playing time this season, held out a few games as a healthy scratch. But when Ward was on the field, he often had a big impact on the game. Despite playing in just 10 games this season and getting a limited snap count, Ward finished with three sacks, eight quarterback hits, 11 pressures, and four tackles for a loss. It'll be interesting to see what his market looks like, especially in a year where the salary cap is going down and teams might be a little wary about betting on young talent. For Baltimore, he's likely going to be viewed as a rotational player that gives guys like Justin Madubuike a little more time to develop. He makes a lot of sense on a short-term extension if his cap hit can be kept lower or as a replacement for Derek Wolfe if he leaves in free agency. -- Matthew Stevens

TE Eric Tomlinson - UFA

AP Photo/Nick Wass

I bet you're just as shocked seeing Tomlinson this high on our list as we are putting him here. But Baltimore needs help at tight end and they don't have many answers. Sure, guys like Eli Wolf and Jacob Breeland could fill this role next season but the Ravens didn't get a great look at either player due to injuries, making them a pretty big question mark. Baltimore knows what they have in Tomlinson and that alone is worth extending him into the 2021 season. Tomlinson is a solid blocker at tight end and has some upside as a receiving option. Though Tomlinson isn't at Nick Boyle's level, he stepped up when Boyle's suffered a season-ending injury. On an offense that really does flow through its tight ends, having a known entity for depth isn't so much a luxury as it is a necessity. -- Matthew Stevens

C Trystan Colon-Castillo - ERFA

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

Colon-Castillo seemed to be the only center capable of snapping the ball consistently. While he's still young, as should be expected from any undrafted rookie, Colon-Castillo played well when called upon. Considering the Ravens could move on from Matt Skura and have limited options at center, re-signing Colon-Castillo is a no-brainer. He's on an exclusive rights free agent deal, making him easy and cheap to re-sign. He's not high on the list because of those facts but he's definitely someone we expect Baltimore to call up quickly. -- Matthew Stevens

OLB Pernell McPhee - UFA

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

I'm going to love McPhee forever simply because of this picture. But in all seriousness, the 32-year-old keeps defying his age and playing great football. That showed up best for Baltimore this last season in the playoffs, where McPhee became a man possessed and at times, single-handily shut down the Tennessee Titans' rushing attack. The Ravens have struggled finding any consistency at outside linebacker for years now. Considering McPhee is likely going to be a relatively cheap re-signing, he knows the team, and plays like a Raven; he should absolutely get at least another year in Baltimore. -- Matthew Stevens

DB Anthony Levine - UFA

Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Ravens value special teams players and have routinely kept a few veterans on the roster solely to play that role. Levine is near the end of his career but he's a great mentor and locker room presence. While Baltimore has been developing other special teams players over the last few years, Levine offers upside on defense in addition to what he brings as a leader. This might be the final year the Ravens are willing to do this, but they should at least be willing to see if Levine will return for another season near the veteran minimum. -- Matthew Stevens

WR Willie Snead - UFA

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Snead has done just about everything the Ravens have asked of him, which makes his placement this far down the list a little surprising. However, three of the four contributors to this list put him 12th or lower on their individual rankings. Whether it's time to let young players like Devin Duvernay and James Proche get more playing time or there just needs to be a change of scenery at the position, now seems like a good time to move on from Snead. -- Matthew Stevens

LB Kristian Welch - ERFA

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Welch is a young and promising linebacker the Ravens seemingly love. While he only saw eight snaps on defense over 10 games, he got a good bit of playing time on special teams. Just like Board, keeping Welch is more about his long-term development at linebacker with the upside of immediate help on special teams. As an exclusive rights free agent, Baltimore is almost assuredly going to re-sign Welch to watch him develop for another year on the cheap. How he grows and performs in 2021 likely is going to set up his return or the team moving on from him in 2022. -- Matthew Stevens

C Matt Skura - UFA

Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP

Maybe a change of scenery and a fresh start is what's needed here for both Skura and the Ravens. But before Skura had problems snapping the ball consistently, he was a solid option at center. Though he's not high on this list, keeping in touch with Skura might prove useful if he doesn't find much of a market for his services in free agency and would be willing to re-sign with Baltimore on a cheap one-year deal. If he gets rid of his yips, he'll compete for the starting job. If not, he's experienced depth or an easy cut. As much as fans wouldn't be too thrilled, this is the type of low-risk signing that can pay off at the end of a season. -- Matthew Stevens

Others

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

With four different people ranking their free-agent priorities, there was bound to be a few differences. Whether these players were only on one person's list or there was a massive disparity in rankings, these few players slipped through the cracks but were still important to note.

T D.J. Fluker - UFA

Fluker wasn't terrible in his first season with the Ravens. While I wouldn't be rushing out to offer him a deal that resets the market, his familiarity with the team and scheme makes him a player that the Ravens should look to keep around. -- Neil Dutton

CB Khalil Dorsey - ERFA

You can never have too many cornerbacks and Baltimore proved that this season by putting five cornerbacks on injured reserve. Exclusive rights free agents are incredibly cheap and with Dorsey having experience with Baltimore's scheme, the coaches, and the other players; he's an easy guy to re-sign for depth. -- Matthew Stevens

CB Davontae Harris - SFA

Just like Dorsey, you can never have too many cornerbacks. Harris was released by the team following the season but could easily be brought back on an affordable one-year deal if he doesn't get much interest elsewhere. -- Matthew Stevens

DB Jordan Richards - UFA

Richards has found almost all of his playing time on special teams, capping his value in free agency. But few teams in the NFL value impact players on special teams quite like the Ravens, maybe increasing his worth to Baltimore. Plus, having another defensive back on the roster for depth makes sense, even if he just makes it into training camp. -- Matthew Stevens

1

1