Ravens’ Patrick Onwuasor leaves practice after heated talk with Harbaugh

It’s been a great season for the Ravens, but as that great season winds down, things may not be OK between the team and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor.

According to reporters on the scene, Onwuasor and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had a heated conversation on the practice field, and Onwuasor left practice afterward.

Harbaugh told reporters afterward that he considered it an “internal matter” and wouldn’t divulge details of what was said.

Onwuasor’s playing time has declined this season and he is believed to be disappointed by that. After playing almost every defensive snap in the first five games of the season, he has played less than half the snaps in every game since. Last week he played a season-high 11 special teams snaps, and it’s not unusual for players to take it as a demotion if they’re getting less time on defense and more on special teams. It’s unclear what today’s incident will mean for his status going forward.