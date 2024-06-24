Ravens’ pass rusher Odafe Oweh still hoping for a breakout season

As their first-round draft choice in 2021 (31st overall), Odafe Oweh came to the Baltimore Ravens with very high expectations. While he did make PFWA All-Rookie team during his debut campaign, Oweh still hasn’t established himself.

During his three seasons in the NFL, the Hackensack, New Jersey native has yet to start more than six games in a single season. The outside linebacker and pass-rushing specialist has never topped more than five sacks in a single season.

However, he’s only 25, so there is still time.

“People have been saying I’m going to have a breakout year ever since I was at Penn State,” Oweh said to the club’s official website. “This is nothing new. I take it as a compliment.

“People think I have another level I can get to. Everyone sees it. I have confidence. The onus is on me, and I take that responsibility.”

The Ravens truly believe in him, as they picked up the fifth-year club option on his contract two months ago.

With Jadeveon Clowney departed for Carolina, the Ravens will need someone to step up and generate pressure. Defensive coordinator Zach Orr’s aggressive strategy should create great opportunities.

As long as you get your reps in, the statistical production should follow. Or at least that’s what Oweh seems to believe.

“As a pass rusher, you might get up to bat 20 times and only get home two times, but those two times could be huge,” he said.

“I understand that if you keep doing the right things, you’re going to get hits and sacks.

“My first few years, I tried stuff and if it didn’t work, I’d think I failed. The main is being consistent. Take advantage of every rep, every game, every chance that you’re out there.

“Every year that you’re in the league is like a separate moment. It means something. Fans are watching, everyone’s watching, you’re adding to your legacy.

Oweh will have opportunities this season, and he seems to have the right attitude about capitalizing on them.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire