Ravens pass Patriots for best rushing season in NFL history

The Baltimore Ravens added another milestone on Sunday to their remarkable season behind breakout quarterback Lamar Jackson.

And they got another chance to tweak the New England Patriots in the process.

With a nine-yard run in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ravens running back Gus Edwards secured an NFL record that many thought would never be broken.

41-year-old record falls

That carry pushed the Ravens past the 1978 New England Patriots for the most rushing yards by a team in a single season.

Forty-one years later in a pass-happy NFL, Baltimore surpassed the 3,165-yard record with almost three quarters of football to play.

They did so without Jackson or running back Mark Ingram on the field. Baltimore’s two leading rushers had the benefit of a rest week thanks to the Ravens clinching home field advantage in the playoffs in Week 16.

Jackson led the way

As with much of Baltimore’s success in 2019, the rushing milestone can largely be attributed to Jackson. In addition to leading the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns while posting a tidy 113.3 quarterback rating for the season, Jackson also leads the Ravens with 1,206 rushing yards on 6.9 yards per carry.

He passed Michael Vick for the best single-season rushing performance by a quarterback in Week 15.

Ingram, who became Jackson’s official hype man over the course of the season, is surely happy to play second fiddle with his 1,018 rushing yards.

