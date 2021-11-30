Ravens-Packers game gets flexed to the afternoon in Week 15

It was bound to happen eventually, but one of the Baltimore Ravens games has been flexed to a later time for a bigger audience. The Ravens announced their Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers has been flexed to the 4:25 p.m. timeslot.

As of Week 12, both teams have identical records at 8-3 and sit at the top of their respected divisions, the Packers leading the NFC North and the Ravens leading the AFC North. On paper this seems like it’s going to be tough test for both teams so flexing this game just makes it even more important.

Our Week 15 game, on Sunday, December 19, vs. the Green Bay Packers has been flexed to 4:25 PM ET on FOX. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 30, 2021

The flexed game also showcases two star quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson. It’s either going to be an offensive explosion for both teams or it could be a defensive slugfest with both offenses struggling to find rhythm. Either way, making this the “Game of the Week” was the right thing to do for the league.