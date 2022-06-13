Ravens P Jordan Stout signs rookie contract

The Baltimore Ravens were able to put together an impressive 11-player rookie class during the 2022 NFL draft. They added talent in all three phases, including a phase that they value more than most (if not all) of the NFL in special teams.

Baltimore went somewhat of an unconventional route by selecting punter Jordan Stout out of Penn State University in the fourth round at pick No. 130 overall. On Monday, the Ravens posted a picture on social media of Stout all smiles as he put pen to paper on his rookie contract, officially signing with the team.

Stout was regarded by many as the best punter in the 2022 class, and Baltimore wanted to make sure they got their guy by using a relatively high pick on the punter. He now replaces former Ravens punter Sam Koch, who retired a few weeks ago.

Baltimore’s remaining unsigned 2022 draft picks are outside linebacker David Ojabo, offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, as well as cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.