Advertisement

Are the Ravens overlooked as the best team in the NFL? | Sunday Night Blitz

Frank Schwab · Jason Fitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to Baltimore’s 23-7 win over Jacksonville and discuss what makes the Ravens a Super Bowl contender this season. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.