Ravens' Matthew Judon ejected for making contact with official

The Ravens will be without outside linebacker Matthew Judon for the remainder of Sunday’s game after Judon “intentionally made contact with an official.” Judon hit a referee’s arm while pulling away from a member of the Ravens’ bench during a scrum after a play.

Any contact with an official during a game is grounds for immediate ejection from the game.

Matthew Judon makes contact with a ref and gets ejected. pic.twitter.com/6UwAjSNTCI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2020

The fight started when Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and cornerback Marcus Peters got into a shoving match after the play. Peters and Johnson shoved one another, Peters appeared to headbutt Johnson and then Judon came into the scrum to pull Johnson away.

Then, in a scrum of players, Judon and Johnson hit the ground as players and coaches on the Ravens’ sideline tried to pull everyone away. As Judon got up, he was incensed and needed to be pulled back by coaches and staff.

As he pulled away from a coach, his arm got loose and inadvertently struck the official in the arm. He was ejected after the penalties were sorted out.

The Ravens won’t have Judon for the remainder of the day, as well as left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was carted off the field with a left ankle injury in the first quarter.

The Ravens-Steelers rivalry, as ever, is heated.