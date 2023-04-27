Ravens, other NFL players take a victory lap after Lamar Jackson's record $260 million extension
After multiple years of contract limbo, Lamar Jackson is set to be the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens for the next half-decade. No one is happier about that than his teammates.
The former MVP agreed to a five-year $260 million contract extension on Thursday that will make him the highest-paid player in the NFL, with $185 million guaranteed. The deal ends an extended standoff that saw both sides criticized, and Jackson at one point publicly requesting a trade after negotiations once broke down.
Much was made about Jackson not hiring an agent to negotiate what might be the biggest contract of his life, but he and the Ravens finally found a deal after the Philadelphia Eagles signed Jalen Hurts to an extension not far off from where the Jackson deal ended up.
Unsurprisingly, Ravens players were taking a victory lap as soon as the news broke, celebrating their friend becoming extremely rich and taking a shot or two at their team's critics. No one was louder than their most online player, Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
Y’all thought he was leaving??? and All yall Ravens fans that wanted EDC fired where y’all at???😑😑 https://t.co/ttRSDH7DuE
— marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) April 27, 2023
Also everyone talking crazy about the Ravens for the past 4 months. Screw you! Respectfully
— marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) April 27, 2023
🤞🏾truzzzz
— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 27, 2023
@Lj_era8 balled, kept ya head down , did everything how it was supposed to be. God’s glory man I’m happy for you
— 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) April 27, 2023
😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/zslkDdu9x9
— Ronnie Stanley (@megatronnie) April 27, 2023
🐐 !! @Lj_era8
— Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) April 27, 2023
🗣️That’s my QB 😭🥹 https://t.co/jMFFQzoYSg
— Pat Ricard 🥞 (@PRic508) April 27, 2023
@Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/iOxJskxOYC
— Geno Stone (@GenoStone22) April 27, 2023
🎱 got what he deserved
— Tavon Young (@TY_Real1) April 27, 2023
https://t.co/yt6E6dAluD pic.twitter.com/n9T0jn10tH
— Malik Harrison 💂🏾♂️ (@Leek_39) April 27, 2023
Players on other teams, some former Ravens and some not, were also very happy for Jackson.
Congrats @Lj_era8, big things ahead! https://t.co/2eDvB0YWwi
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 28, 2023
Lamar looking at everybody who said he needed an agent pic.twitter.com/NZsU5B1Adh
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 27, 2023
Some much for the “he needs an agent” narrative… he made more money by being patient. Proud of my guy!!! Congrats @Lj_era8 https://t.co/M1NQEN1PNO
— Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) April 27, 2023
LJ8 yes sir
— Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 27, 2023
Congratulations family 🖤🐐 @Lj_era8
— Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) April 27, 2023
Ooooweee they was hating real hard on that man! Never mattered though. Congrats to LJ!! 🔥
— Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) April 27, 2023
Congrats bro! Deserve every single penny! @Lj_era8
— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 27, 2023
No @Lj_era8 slander allowed!!
Congratz BAGGGG BOYYY!!!
🤑😵💫🤑😵💫🤑😵💫🤑😵💫🤑 pic.twitter.com/FceRYhRKkI
— Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) April 27, 2023