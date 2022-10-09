Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley reportedly set to play in Week 5 vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to play the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 5 divisional showdown on Sunday night. They will be looking to pick up their first home win of the 2022 season, as they are on a home-losing streak that dates back all the way to 2021.

On Saturday, it was revealed by Mike Garofolo of NFL Network that Baltimore is expecting to get back a key piece of their team against Cincinnati. He let it be known that offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is expected to return to the field for his first game since the 2021 season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire