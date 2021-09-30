Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley to continue rehab, hope is return comes sooner rather than later

The Baltimore Ravens have been playing without All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley for the last two weeks as he continues to recover from a serious ankle injury that he suffered in the middle of the 2020 season. Stanley played in Baltimore’s 2021 season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, but didn’t look nearly 100%, prompting his absences over the Ravens’ last two games.

The timetable for Stanley’s return to action has been very unclear, but on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that after visiting with a doctor to check on his ankle, Stanley will continue rehab with the hope that he returns sooner rather than later.

Following a visit this week to the doctor to check in on his ankle, #Ravens All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley will continue to rehab for a couple weeks with hopes of returning sooner rather than later, source said. No surgery is planned. Just rehab. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2021

While Stanley has been unavailable, tackle Alejandro Villanueva has moved back to his natural position at left tackle while versatile offensive lineman Patrick Mekari has held down the right tackle duties. However, there’s no doubt that Baltimore is a much better football team when Stanley is healthy and performing at a high level, so hopefully he’s able to make his return to the football field soon.