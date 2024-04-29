Ravens OT Roger Rosengarten shares where he feels he can improve his game

The Baltimore Ravens selected offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten from the University of Washingon with the No. 62 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He should come into Baltimore and fill a void immediately for the team, which is critical after they lost three starters up front.

Rosengarten was asked during his media availability some of the areas of his game that he can improve upon. He called himself his own biggest critic, and said that he has a “whole lot” to work on in his game.

“For me, as an offensive lineman; I’m my own biggest critic. … I think there’s a lot in my game that I need to critique and get better at. So, when it comes back to game film, I wish I could give you one strong answer, but I have a whole lot to work on my game. My game isn’t perfect, but I feel like I have certain strengths in certain areas and certain weaknesses in areas, but it’s [throughout] the offensive line. It could be get-off, it could be hand placement. [It’s] A to Z really.”

Rosengarten didn’t allow a sack in over 1,100 pass blocking snaps protecting his quarterbacks at Washington, and has earned a strong reputation for his ability to get out into space and get to the second level. While areas of his game can stand to improve, he was a steady presence in college and should translate well over to the pros.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire