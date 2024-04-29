Ravens OT Roger Rosengarten reveals pre-draft meetings with Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens had nine total picks entering the 2024 NFL draft. They stuck and picked at all nine, adding a nice variety of pieces that can help the team win now and develop throughout the next few seasons.

Baltimore brought in Washington offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten. The former Huskies star talked about his pre-draft dealings with the Ravens before being selected and revealed that he checked all that the team was looking for in 10 minutes in a meeting at the Combine.

“Yes. I met with them first at [the] Senior Bowl, kind of briefly with the scouts, and then that progressed on to a Combine visit, and I had a formal meeting with them, and that went super well. I remember, you have the allotted 17 or 20 minutes, or whatever it was. Our meeting ended up going 10 minutes. Coach [John] Harbaugh and the offensive line coach [Joe D’Alessandris] and the rest of the staff really said, ‘Hey man, you check all the boxes. There’s no need to spend all 17 minutes on this.’ I knew from there my meeting went super well with them at the Combine, and then, I didn’t end up doing a [Top] 30 visit, but that’s kind of all the extent was.”

Rosengarten is expected to compete for the vacant right tackle spot left by Morgan Moses after his trade to the New York Jets. While there will be others competing with him, based on the high draft capital used on him, he could have the inside track. However, he will still have to earn his role with a strong training camp/preseason.

