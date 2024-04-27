New Ravens OT Roger Rosengarten was a high school teammate of Luke McCaffrey’s

The Baltimore Ravens have a new OT, Roger Rosengarten, with an interesting, championship lineage. Rosengarten attended the same high school, Valor Christian, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, as the McCafferys.

The three children of Ed McCaffery, a three-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver, attended Valor Christian, a school whose football program has won eight state championships in Colorado.

One of those offspring is Luke McCaffery, a high school teammate of Rosengarten’s, who was taken 100th overall last night by the Washington Commanders out of Nebraska. Night two of the NFL Draft brought several unique storylines, and seeing two high school teammates get drafted just 38 slots apart was undoubtedly one of them.

In addition to Luke, VCHS also produced Max, a former journeyman NFL wide receiver and current Miami Dolphins assistant coach, and Christian McCaffery, a three-time Pro Bowler and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year with the San Francisco 49ers.

VC has also produced Philadelphia Eagles DT Noah Elliss, New England Patriots LB Christian Elliss, and Washington Commanders Offensive Analyst Luke Del Rio (Jack Del Rio’s son).

So Rosengarten, who John Harbaugh said will compete for a starting position along the O-line this season, comes from a prep school known for consistently sustained success and producing NFL talent.

Rosengarten was also part of an elite collegiate program. He saw three Washington teammates go in the first round, matching LSU and Alabama for the most selections from a single school. Rosengarten started all 28 games the past two seasons at RT, protecting the blind side for left-handed QB Michael Penix Jr., who went 8th overall to the Atlanta Falcons. Penix’s favorite target, wide receiver Rome Odunze, went in the next pick to the Chicago Bears.

Rosengarten was also part of an offensive line group that won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top OL unit. In more than 1,100 snaps, he did not allow a sack all season.

