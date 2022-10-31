Ravens OT Morgan Moses talks about team’s rushing dominance in second half of Week 8 win vs. Buccaneers

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 of the 2022 season, moving their record to 5-3. They still lead the AFC North, and will look to continue their momentum in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

In their Week 8 game, Baltimore dominated on the ground, especially in the second half. They totaled 33 rushes for 231 yards and a score, led by running back Gus Edwards and quarterback Lamar Jackson. When asked about if running the football that much was an offensive line’s dream, offensive tackle Morgan Moses agreed, discussing the rhythm of the game.

“For sure. Playing for so long, you get a rhythm of the game, and you kind of get a feeling from the [defensive] guys across from you, and you know when it’s time for them to tap out. So, that was just me feeling out the game, feeling the d-lineman, feeling like, “hey, this is an opportunity where we can take advantage of it. I think we executed well, and I think everybody that ran the ball, who touched the ball… You look at the first half, I think we had negative yards, and we come out and finish the game with [231 rushing yards] so it was a [heck] of a job, not only the offensive linemen, but the quarterback, the running backs, the receivers blocking, the tight ends blocking, all 11 people on the field.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire