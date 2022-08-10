Ravens OT Morgan Moses sees massive potential in OLB Odafe Oweh

The Baltimore Ravens signed offensive tackle Morgan Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal during 2022 free agency to help shore up their offensive line. Moses is a veteran that has been around the game for a long time, and is a great teacher for his teammates. His size and experience will help everyone on the offense, as well as in practice when defenders go up against him.

After a training camp session, Moses was asked about second year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh. Moses praised Oweh for not being afraid to ask questions, and said that “the sky is the limit” for the former Penn State star.

"He wants to be great.. you can see it every day in practice." Morgan Moses on conversations with @DafeOweh: pic.twitter.com/XrHl1EotuG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 4, 2022

“I think the biggest thing is that he knows he doesn’t know it all, and he’s not afraid to ask. And so, there are times when we’re on the field, and we’ll literally stop in the middle of the play, and we’re talking about things, because he wants to know, ‘Why did you set me like this?’ And any time you get a guy like that, the sky is the limit. When I was with Washington, I had Chase Young like that, and obviously, his play speaks for itself. But I think any time you’ve got an athlete to come off the edge like that, and now you’ve got Justin Houston there in his back corner to help him progress, to get better … He wants to be great, and you can see it, and you can feel it every day in practice.”

Oweh is expected to play a massive role on the Baltimore defense in 2022 especially because of the lack of outside linebacker depth that the team currently houses. He showed during his rookie season that he can be a do-it-all player, and is expected to take a big leap this season. Moses clearly sees Oweh’s potential, and with his work ethic and skillset, the second-year player looks to be in line for a very successful NFL career.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire