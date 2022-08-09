Ravens OT Ja’Wuan James discusses how being with team in 2021 has helped him in 2022

The Baltimore Ravens signed Ja’Wuan James to a two-year contract in 2021 after being released by the Denver Broncos for tearing his achilles outside of the team’s training facility. By signing with Baltimore for two years, it gave James a chance to train and learn the system in 2021, with the hopes that he’d be ready for the 2022 season.

After a training camp practice, James was asked about joining the Ravens in 2021. He said that being in the building last year was part of a plan to help him build chemistry with his teammates on the offensive line, as well as learn some of the playbook ahead of time so he wouldn’t have to start from square one once he returned to full strength.

“Yes, that was part of the plan. When I signed here, that’s what they talked about – getting the chance to come in, build some camaraderie with the O-line, learn some of the plays ahead of time, so when we got to this phase, it wouldn’t be like I was a fresh face or just [starting] to get to know the guys [and] getting to know the plays”

Teams can never have enough depth on the offensive line, and with Ronnie Stanley currently working his way back from ankle surgery, James has been rotating in at the left tackle spot. The former Dolphins and Broncos offensive lineman is a veteran who has proven himself in the NFL, and he will be an important piece of Baltimore’s line in 2022 whether it be as a starter or as key depth.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire