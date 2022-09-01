Ravens OT Daniel Faalele returns to practice on Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens put together an impressive 11-player rookie class in the 2022 draft. The team has seen some of their first-year players impress over the course of training camp and the preseason, but others have been on and off of the field with injuries.

One of the players who has missed some time is fourth-round pick Daniel Faalele. However, on Wednesday the former Minnesota star returned to the practice field, which is good news for a team that has accumulated plenty of offensive line depth and needs as much tackle talent as possible with the uncertain health of All-Pro Ronnie Stanley.

Ravens rookie OT Daniel Faalele was back at practice today, a good sign after more than a week away. LT Ronnie Stanley was not practicing. Week 1 seems like a long shot at this point. The team won’t practice tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/kB3IG0PRCT — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 31, 2022

