Ravens OT Daniel Faalele discusses how helpful his veteran teammates have been

The Baltimore Ravens drafted offensive tackle Daniel Faalele in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Standing around 6-foot-8 and weighing around 380 pounds, the former University of Minnesota star will be able to provide depth on Baltimore’s line, something the team lacked in 2021.

Faalele spoke to the media following a training camp practice, answering multiple different questions. One of the things he spoke about is how his veteran teammates have helped him and what kind of lessons he’s learned so far during his first training camp in the NFL.

"They've been a huge help." @DanielFaalele_ on learning from the vets pic.twitter.com/L7HCe0Md5E — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 14, 2022

“Yes, ‘Zeit’ [Kevin Zeitler] and Morgan [Moses] have been huge helps as veterans, and Ja’Wuan James, as well. And, Ronnie [Stanley] too. Just all of the older tackles are helping me get comfortable with the playbook and the environment. Just learning from them on how to prepare and practice, and just be a pro, really.”

The drafting of Faalele was another example that signified how the Ravens’ front office was committed to protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson. If the team’s line can stay healthy, then they’ll be able to have more success on the offensive side of the ball as opposed to 2021, where they struggled at times, especially during the back half of the year.

