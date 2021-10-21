Ravens OT Brandon Knight does not report to team

The Baltimore Ravens have put together many different offensive line combinations over the course of the 2021 season so far. The team has dealt with injuries to many important players on their line, so they’ve had to find contributions from elsewhere to help the unit play at a high level.

On Monday, Baltimore claimed offensive tackle Brandon Knight off of waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. He was expected to provide depth at the tackle position, which has seen Ronnie Stanley be shut down for the year and Alejandro Villanueva deal with a knee injury. However, at the end of an article about Nick Boyle, the Ravens mentioned that Knight failed to report to the team.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the situation, and confirmed that Knight was not with the Ravens, but didn’t elaborate much farther.

“I don’t really know the details of that. That was a personal decision on his part, so he’d have to answer that. I don’t know, but he decided not to report.”

The whole situation is very peculiar, as rarely do players fail to report to their teams unless some sort of situation arises. It’s unclear what personal decision led Knight to fail to report, but it is a situation to monitor over the coming days. Baltimore later put Knight on the Reserve/Did Not Report list.

While Knight is on the Reserve/Did Not Report list, he will not count against the Ravens’ 53-man roster, nor will his salary count against the salary cap. Baltimore has his playing rights, so Knight will remain in the organization until he is removed from the list or otherwise let go by the Ravens.