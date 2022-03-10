Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva retires from NFL

The Baltimore Ravens have begun making a few moves as 2022 free agency is just one week away. On Wednesday they released cornerback Tavon Young and chose not to extend a tender to cornerback Chris Westry. Also on Wednesday, a Baltimore player made a decision on his NFL future.

Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva was regarded as a potential cap cut for the team, but has chosen to retire from the NFL after a seven-year career. Villanueva spent his first six seasons as a professional with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing with Baltimore during the 2021 offseason.

After starting every game for the Ravens in 2021, OT Alejandro Villanueva has decided to retire after a seven-year NFL career.https://t.co/Pq2txd0aev — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 9, 2022

The release of Young and the retirement of Villanueva will save the Ravens about $11.8 million in cap space.

By releasing CB Tavon Young, the Ravens will save $5.8 million in cap space. OT Alejandro Villanueva's retirement should clear another $6 million. Total savings in 2022: $11.8 million — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) March 9, 2022

Villanueva started every game for Baltimore in 2021, whether it was at left or right tackle. The plan was for him to move over to the right side, but with Ronnie Stanley needing another season-ending ankle surgery, he played at left tackle for most of the year. He was consistently inconsistent, and now hangs up his cleats to pursue other opportunities.