Ravens optimistic Keaton Mitchell, Marlon Humphrey will play despite hamstring injuries

The Ravens think they'll have two key players on the field who are dealing with hamstring injuries today against the Browns.

Baltimore expects to play running back Keaton Mitchell and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, both of whom have hamstring injuries, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Mitchell is an undrafted rookie who burst onto the scene last week with nine carries for 138 yards and a touchdown. Prior to last week he hadn't run the ball even once in his NFL career, but now he looks poised to be a big part of the Ravens' offense.

Humphrey's season had a delayed start because of a foot injury, but he has started the last five games.

The Ravens are 6.5-point favorites at home against the Browns.