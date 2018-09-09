Ravens open season with a touchdown

Joe Flacco came out throwing, Lamar Jackson saw a snap and the Ravens opened the season with a touchdown.

Alex Collins ran for an eight-yard score to cap an 80-yard touchdown drive in Baltimore. Collins’ score came a play after Flacco converted a sneak for a first down and three plays after Jackson came in to take his first NFL snap.

Jackson took a snap out of the pistol formation and ran for no gain before giving way to Flacco. The veteran completed 5-of-6 passes for 80 yards on the drive, including a 29-yarder to John Brown to convert a 2nd-and-26 after a holding penalty on left guard Alex Lewis.

That’s the kind of offensive start the Ravens were looking for. Now we’ll see if their defense can join them in stepping off on the right foot.