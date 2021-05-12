Ravens to open 2021 NFL Season on Monday Night Football in Las Vegas

Ravens to open 2021 season on Monday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens are opening up their 2021 regular season under the lights.

As one of the most successful franchises in football, one that has arguably the league's most exciting, dynamic quarterback in 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are a natural choice to receive the maximum five prime time games in 2021.

They'll get one such game right off the bat in Week 1 against the Raiders.

Surprise, Week One MNF in Vegas 😎



Rest of the schedule drops tonight ‼️

📺: NFL Network 8 pm pic.twitter.com/6xo61Ue3LX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 12, 2021

The Ravens are headed to Las Vegas on Monday, September 13 for the first Monday Night Football game of the 2021 NFL season. The league is eliminating the Monday night doubleheader for Week 1 this season, so Ravens-Raiders will have the lone spotlight to close out the NFL's opening week.

Baltimore is an early (and we do mean early) 5.5-point road favorite over the Raiders. Since joining the Ravens in 2018, Lamar Jackson is 6-2 in prime time games with 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions, so he will be very comfortable on the big stage.

There are a number of Raiders with Baltimore connections, including Yannick Ngakoue and Willie Snead, both of whom played in Baltimore in 2020. The last time the Ravens began the season on Monday Night Football was in 2012, the year they went on to win the Super Bowl.

The rest of the 2021 NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.