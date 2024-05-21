Ravens have one unique advantage in 2024 regular season scheduling

When the Baltimore Ravens 2024 schedule was released, much was made over the three games in 10 10-day stretch. Kyle Hamilton even did an X post about it.

While that December stretch will indeed be challenging, rest is one aspect of the Ravens’ schedule that actually works out in their favor.

On this one factor, known as “net rest,” the Ravens have a more favorable slate than every other team in the National Football League.

Look at this post from Warren Sharp, a football analytics and prediction model guy for various media outlets.

NFL 2024 Net Rest Edges net rest = total days of extra rest vs a team’s opponents over the course of the season +16: BAL

+15

+14

+13

+12: NE, MIN, PHI

+11

+10

+9

+8: GB

+7: HOU

+6: TEN

+5: CHI, NYJ, BUF, ATL, KC

+4: JAX

+3: CAR

+2: PIT, CLE, DAL

+1

0: LV, NYG

-1: DET, LAR

-2:… https://t.co/LQK41BB1Ns — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 20, 2024

The post even includes a horizontal bar graph, so you know it’s legit. Yes, the Ravens lead the way to having an extra day of rest over their opponents, on aggregate, for the season.

An example would be playing a team on a Sunday after playing on a Sunday the previous weekend while their opponent played on a Monday night.

We’ll see if this works out to Baltimore’s advantage and potentially results in a second straight top seed in the AFC.

