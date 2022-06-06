Ravens to be one of least-traveled teams in NFL during 2022 season

The Baltimore Ravens had a rough end to their 2021 season, ending their year with six-straight losses en route to an 8-9 record. Their struggles resulted in them missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season four years ago.

Baltimore’s 2021 schedule had many small quirks that were unnatural, including long homestretches, multiple games on the road multiple times, and a stretch where they had to play the Cleveland Browns twice in three weeks sandwiched with a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Cleveland had a bye in the middle. However, in 2022 their schedule is much more “normal”, and when John Breech of CBS Sports listed out how far each team will have to travel this upcoming season, the Ravens came in at No. 31 with 8,244 miles.