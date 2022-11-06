Ravens OLB Tyus Bowser discusses addition of ILB Roquan Smith to Baltimore defense

The Baltimore Ravens made a splash on the 2022 trade market, acquiring inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick and inside linebacker A.J. Klein. It’s a move that adds yet another talented player to the Baltimore defense, and should help the team continue to improve on that end of the ball.

Ravens players and coaches seem to be ecstatic about the move and what Smith brings to the table. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was asked about the addition of Smith, and he expressed his pleasure with his new teammate, saying it’s “great”.

“It’s great. He [Roquan Smith] has a great energy to him. [He’s a] great player, as everyone knows, especially in the NFL. It’s just a great addition for us. So, I’m looking forward to having him on the field, helping us out.”

While Smith is expected to make his 2022 Ravens debut on “Monday Night Football” against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, he isn’t the only one. I appears that Bowser will join him, and if he does he’d be playing in his first game since Week 18 of 2021 before tearing his achilles.

