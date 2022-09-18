Ravens OLB Stevens Means carted off of field, ruled out for game in Week 2 vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens have dealt with multiple injuries over the course of the 2022 season so far. The team lost both offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James and cornerback Kyle Fuller for the season in Week 1 against the New York Jets, and lost another key contributor in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

Early in the contest, Baltimore saw outside linebacker Steven Means go down to the turf, prompting the team’s medical staff to come out and look at him. He was eventually carted off of the field, and quickly ruled out for the rest of by the team with an ankle injury.

OLB Steven Means (ankle) has been ruled out. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022

