Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh wins ‘AFC Defensive Player of the Week’ honors for Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in four seasons on Sunday night, winning by the final score of 36-35 in thrilling fashion. There were many players who stepped up to help secure the victory for Baltimore, but one that stood out on the defensive side of the ball was rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.

Oweh finished the game with three total tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hit. His stats aren’t going to pop off of the box score, but he made multiple big impact plays. His performance in Week 2 was recognized, as the rookie won “AFC Defensive Player of the Week” honors from the NFL.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week in his SECOND WEEK IN THE NFL 🔥 Congrats @JaysonOweh ‼️ pic.twitter.com/4wUMmq8ant — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 22, 2021

One of the biggest moments of the game for Oweh was when he hit Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after he had stepped up in the pocket, forcing a bad throw that turned into an interception for Ravens cornerback Tavon Young.

While his QB hit was a key point in the game, Oweh’s biggest contribution by far was forcing Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to fumble the football while the Chiefs were driving, giving Baltimore the ball back so they could ice the game. Oweh also recovered the fumble.

ODAFE OWEH WELCOME TO THE LEAGUE! NOW ON NBC! pic.twitter.com/6hDbrKClBX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 20, 2021

Oweh deserved the honor of winning “Defensive Player of the Week”, and it’s extremely impressive that he earned the award in just his second week as an NFL player. He’ll look to build on his great Week 2 showing over the coming weeks and months.