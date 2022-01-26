Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh named to the Pro Football Writers of America 2021 All-Rookie team

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
The Baltimore Ravens selected eight players in the 2021 draft that they felt could contribute at a high level both in the present and in the future. While some of their picks didn’t pan out as planned, others made a huge impact on the field during their first year in the NFL.

One of the rookies from Baltimore’s 2021 draft class that excelled was outside linebacker Odafe Oweh. The Pro Football Writers of America recognized what Oweh was able to do over the course of his first year, naming him to their 2021 All-Rookie team.

Oweh accumulated 33 total tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 15 games, showing improvements in many areas of his game over the course of the year. He was a disruptive force off of the edge and certainly earned the honor that he was given by the PFWA.

