Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh getting more comfortable heading into second NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens’ pass rush will be relying on multiple young players in 2022, one of them being a 2021 first-round selection in outside linebacker Odafe Oweh. Going into his second NFL season, Oweh is getting more comfortable in the league while going up against veterans such as offensive tackle Morgan Moses in practice in what will hopefully translate into key game success.

Oweh was asked about his growth during Year Two, and dove into how he feels more comfortable. He discussed how he’s been getting stronger, and also understanding where his place is on the defense.

“I feel like I’m just a little bit more comfortable, things are slowing down. Like I said, my legs are getting a lot stronger so it’s helping me be more explosive and bend the edge and stuff like that, but in terms of general schemes, it’s getting more comfortable in understanding where my place is in the defense, it’s all helping it’s tying together well.”

If Oweh continues to grow his game and becomes a more consistent pass rusher, the Ravens’ defense is going to be scary. Opposing quarterbacks will have a hard time throwing the ball, and if they do they’ll have to worry about the secondary getting turnovers. Baltimore has had trouble generating pressure without blitzing in recent years, and Oweh’s growth could help them be better in that aspect during the 2022 season.

