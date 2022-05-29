Breaking News:

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh explains what it means to him to have OLB David Ojabo as NFL teammate

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
In this article:
The Baltimore Ravens had a phenomenal 2022 draft, securing multiple different talented prospects that can contribute both in their rookie years as well as in the future. One of the players that was considered a steal of the draft by many was second-round outside linebacker David Ojabo, who the team was able to pick up with the No. 45 overall pick.

Ojabo suffered a torn achilles during his Pro Day in March, and likely would have been a first round pick if fully healthy. He and Baltimore outside linebacker Odafe Oweh go back a long time, and when Oweh was asked about having Ojabo on his team, the second-year player showed his excitement.

“I feel good man. That’s my longtime friend since high school. He got me through a lot of stuff. He got me through a lot of stuff as well. So, it feels good to finally be in the league with him and get a chance to craft and really just go and win.”

