Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh assesses Ravens’ defensive performance in 2022

With the Baltimore Ravens’ season officially over after a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh spoke to the media on Monday in his end-of-season media availability session about a plethora of different topics.

Asked for his take on the Ravens’ defensive performance this season, Oweh wasted no time in telling reporters that he feels his squad made great strides in 2022, and that he is looking forward to the team’s 2023 campaign on that side of the ball. He said that the group got through adversity and were resilient, and is really proud of the defense as a whole.

“We got through adversity, we’re resilient,” Oweh explained. “We’re close, and when we were called to the test, we succeeded. So, I’m really proud of this defense this year, and I’m excited for where we can take it next year.”

Oweh is justified in his excitement for next season, and though the early exit from the playoffs may be disappointing now, the pieces are in place for Baltimore to be a key player in the AFC postseason in 2023 assuming they can answer key questions in the offseason. The young outside linebacker is sure to continue playing an integral role in their defense, and with a full offseason to improve his game, Oweh should be able to put together something special when he gets back on the field after what was a disappointing season considering the expectations for the second-year player.

