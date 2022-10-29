Ravens OLB Justin Houston praises play of Lamar Jackson in Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday Night Football. It didn’t look like the Ravens made the trip to Tampa in the first half, but made adjustments at halftime. As the Thursday Night crew kept mentioning during the broadcast, the Ravens needed to get back to their “bread and butter” which was the running game. Once the running game was able to have success, so did the quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Linebacker Justin Houston was asked about Jackson’s play after the game and he had this to say “I think he put the game on his shoulders. You saw the plays he made, it was big-time plays and I think he didn’t panic at all. I think he showed what he’s all about and what he do best and he did it.”

Lamar Jackson did put the game on his back and willed the team to victory. He ended up going 27/38 for 238 passing yards and two touchdowns. In the first half, he passed 30-times while only eight in the second half. To go along with his passing stats, he ran for 43-yards on nine attempts.

