Ravens OLB Justin Houston picks up big milestone in Week 10

The Baltimore Ravens may have lost in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, but one of their players was able achieve a very important career milestone during the contest.

Baltimore outside linebacker Justin Houston has been looking for his 100th-career sack for a few weeks now. He had come close on multiple occasions, but hadn’t quite been able to bring a quarterback down. On Thursday, Houston achieved that feat, sacking Miami quarterback Jacoby Brissett at the start of the third quarter.

💯 career sacks for @JHouston50! Tune in on NFLN/FOX/Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/1uMYEaWzfp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 12, 2021

Houston joined the 100-sack club with 36 other defensive players including former Ravens linebacker/defensive end Terrell Suggs. Houston’s historical milestone comes from 11-years in the league and with three different teams.

The former first-team All-Pro played for eight years with the Kansas City Chiefs and found himself with 78.5 career sacks in 96 games. The next two years with the Indianapolis Colts he got to the quarterback 19 times in 32 games. In his first season with the Ravens, Houston has three sacks in nine games which includes No. 100.

Baltimore found a gem in Houston this offseason and he will look to be a problem for opposing offensive lineman and quarterbacks as the team continues their playoff push.