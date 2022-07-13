Ravens OLB Justin Houston officially signs contract

The Baltimore Ravens announced late last week that they agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston. The move was somewhat expected after the team placed the unrestricted free agent tender Houston, and it didn’t end up taking long for the veteran to put ink to paper following the announcement.

On Tuesday, Houston officially put pen to paper on his contract, with the team showing the moment on social media. The outside linebacker returns for his 12th NFL season, and his second with Baltimore after spending all of 2021 with the team.

The veteran provides a stable presence both on and off the field, and was known last season as “Yoda” for passing along knowledge to his younger teammates. He’s a player that can make a big impact with a limited number of snaps, and can be a mentor for players such as outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes.

Houston played in 15 games in 2021, totaling 34 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Throughout his career, Houston has 485 tackles and 102 sacks, breaking the 100 sack-mark last season.