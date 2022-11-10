Ravens OLB Justin Houston named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens have seen many players step up over the course of the 2022 season. On the defensive side of the ball, one player that’s stepped up in a big way is outside linebacker Justin Houston, who seems to have entered the fountain of youth.

Following an incredible performance against the New Orleans Saints, the NFL announced that Houston has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9. Houston won the award by having two and a half sacks and an interception in the Monday night win.

Never a doubt ‼️@JHouston50 is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week ‼️ pic.twitter.com/smZOGwGom6 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 9, 2022

Houston is having a fantastic season so far, putting up great numbers even while having missed three games due to injury. So far this season, Houston has racked up eight and a half sacks with 13 total tackles. He’s had six and a half sacks in the last three games.

If the Ravens can keep getting this type of production out of the 33-year old pass rusher, with the additions of David Ojabo, Roquan Smith, and Tyus Bowser, the defense can a force to be reckoned with. Houston will now have time to rest and recharge, as Baltimore enters their bye week.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire