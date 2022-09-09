Ravens OLB Justin Houston expects big year from OLB Odafe Oweh in 2022

The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston to a one-year deal in 2021 to bring veteran leadership to the defense. He made an impact last season, and was brought back again for 2022.

Houston is currently one of two healthy outside linebackers on the Baltimore roster, with the other being Odafe Oweh. The veteran was asked about what he’s seen from Oweh over the course of the 2022 offseason, and offered high praise for the second-year outside linebacker.

“His work ethic – I think it definitely changed. He knows, to be good, to be great in this league, you have to work, and you see him now leaving the practice field late. I don’t have to … Last year, I had to pull him along; this year, it’s more so we pull each other along. There are days [when] I don’t feel like going; he calls me over there. So, we’re feeding off each other, and he’s definitely willing to work; he’s putting in work. So, I’m expecting a big year from him.”

With a year of NFL experience under his belt, Oweh is expected to break out after having a scorching start to his rookie season. Houston returns after a steady year in 2021, and if both can continue to work off of each other in Mike Macdonald’s defense, they can hold down a lot of the fort until Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo return from injury.

